WBB: Martin Tabbed Preseason Third-Team All-SBC

With only a week until the start of the 2019-20 campaign and the Matt Daniel era of Arkansas State women’s basketball, junior Peyton Martin earned preseason all-conference honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product paced the Red Wolves with 13.7 points per game while also leading in rebounding at 6.3 per contest. Both ranked inside the top 15 in the league. Martin also shot 44.3 percent from the floor, which ranked sixth in the conference.

After finishing ninth in the league a year ago, the Red Wolves were projected to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Little Rock topped the poll with six first-place votes while South Alabama’s Antoinette Lewis was voted as the preseason Player of the Year.

A-State opens the season at 5 p.m. CT on November 6 against Central Baptist College. Tickets can be purchased at the First National Bank Arena ticket office, online or by calling (870) 972-2781, and they are also available at the door.