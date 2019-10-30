WBB: Martin Tabbed Preseason Third-Team All-SBC
With only a week until the start of the 2019-20 campaign and the Matt Daniel era of Arkansas State women’s basketball, junior Peyton Martin earned preseason all-conference honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday.
Martin, A-State’s leading scorer a year ago, was tabbed preseason Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference after receiving a third-team nod to end her sophomore season.
The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product paced the Red Wolves with 13.7 points per game while also leading in rebounding at 6.3 per contest. Both ranked inside the top 15 in the league. Martin also shot 44.3 percent from the floor, which ranked sixth in the conference.
After finishing ninth in the league a year ago, the Red Wolves were projected to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Little Rock topped the poll with six first-place votes while South Alabama’s Antoinette Lewis was voted as the preseason Player of the Year.
A-State opens the season at 5 p.m. CT on November 6 against Central Baptist College. Tickets can be purchased at the First National Bank Arena ticket office, online or by calling (870) 972-2781, and they are also available at the door.
2019-20 Conference Women's Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Little Rock (6) - 127 pts
2. Troy (4) - 123 pts
3. UTA (1) - 120 pts
4. South Alabama (1) - 119 pts
5. Appalachian State - 100 pts
6. Georgia State - 73 pts
7. Coastal Carolina - 66 pts
8. Louisiana - 64 pts
9. Texas State - 59 pts
10. Arkansas State - 44 pts
11. Georgia Southern - 26 pts
12. ULM - 15 pts
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Senior, Guard, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Jada Lewis, Georgia State (RS-Junior, Guard, Power Springs, Ga.)
Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Junior, Guard, N. Little Rock, Ark.)
Savannah Jones, South Alabama (Junior, Guard, Ocean Springs, Miss.)
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Junior, Forward, Memphis, Tenn.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Bayley Plummer, Appalachian State (Junior, Center, Thomasville, N.C.)
Alexis Brown, Georgia Southern (Senior, Guard, Madison, Ga.)
Tori Lasker, Little Rock (Sophomore, Guard, Mayflower, Ark.)
Claire Chastain, UTA (Sophomore, Guard, Shawnee, Okla.)
Amber Rivers, Troy (Senior, Forward, Birmingham, Ala.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State (Junior, Guard, Rockledge, Fla.)
Peyton Martin, Arkansas State (Junior, Forward, Pine Bluff, Ark.)
Shaforia Kines, South Alabama (Senior, Guard, Birmingham, Ala.)
Katie Ferrell, UTA (Sophomore, Forward, Plano, Texas)
Japonica James, Troy (Senior, Forward, Mobile, Ala.)
Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Junior, Forward, Memphis, Tenn.)