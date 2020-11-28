VIDEO: Bonner, Foreman, and Rice discuss a 38-31 loss to South Alabama
Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner, wide receiver Jeff Foreman, and linebacker Justin Rice give their thoughts following a 38-31 loss against South Alabama.
TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS - CLICK HERE!
SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR FIRST RESPONDERS - CLICK HERE!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT
Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!!