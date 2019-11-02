VIDEO: Blake Anderson on a 48-41 win over ULM
Arkansas State football moved to 5-4 on the season with a 48-41 come from behind victory over the ULM Warhawks Saturday in Monroe. Head coach Blake Anderson gave his thoughts on the game and more in his post game press conference.
