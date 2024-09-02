Arkansas State sophomore place-kicker Clune Van Andel has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Van Andel accounted for 10 points in a 34-31 victory over Central Arkansas Saturday. Van Andel was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs in the win. His first career field goal made came from 44 yards to open the scoring and he added a 23-yard field goal later in the first quarter.

A-State (1-0) hosts Tulsa (1-0) Saturday on ESPN+ with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium.

FOOTBALL IS HERE! CLICK HERE SIGN UP FOR RED WOLF REPORT TODAY!