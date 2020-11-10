Arkansas State’s home game scheduled for Saturday against ULM has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Warhawk program.

"Out of an abundance of caution along with following the CDC and Sun Belt Conference protocols, a recent round of positive COVID tests within the ULM football program combined with contact tracing have led to the postponement of Saturday's game at Arkansas State," ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. "Our No. 1 priority remains fostering a safe campus environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, and it became apparent that the team wouldn't be able to safely resume practice in time to prepare for Saturday's game. We deeply appreciate the support and shared concern for our student-athletes and coaches displayed by Arkansas State Athletics Director Terry Mohajir and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.”

The game was postponed after ULM contacted A-State and the Sun Belt Conference, informing them on Tuesday that they are unable to play the game. With the game rescheduled for Dec. 12, the Red Wolves and Warhawks will now face each other in both team’s regular-season finale.

“Our football team was excited to be back home in front of our fans this week,” said Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. “We certainly understand these tough outcomes due to COVID-19. We are looking forward to resuming our schedule next week at Texas State and playing our remaining games at Centennial Bank Stadium.”

As of now, the game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Nov. 21, with a 2:00 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game at Texas State that will be appear on ESPN3.

