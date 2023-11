Arkansas State moved to 5-4 (3-2 SBC) with a 37-17 victory over Louisiana on Saturday.

This was a game the team needed to win for several reason – from helping them inch towards bowl eligibility to winning one against a quality opponent – and they did just that.

With that being said, RedWolfReport.com is continuing feature called The 3-2-1. This feature will break down three things we learned, ask two questions, and give one bold prediction.

Here is this week’s installment of The 3-2-1.