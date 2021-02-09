Arkansas State will enter a search for a new Director of Athletics after the official announcement from UCF naming Terry Mohajir as their new Director of Athletics.

A press release from UCF states:

"Terry Mohajir, the University of Central Florida's new vice president and director of athletics, has excelled at hiring coaches who win championships, raising the money for first-class athletics facilities and support resources necessary to be nationally competitive, and fulfilling a promise to guarantee a job or graduate school admission for every student-athlete who graduates. Mohajir (pronounced MO-HODGE-ER), most recently Arkansas State University's vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, is one of 13 members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and he was named one of the top five non-Power 5 athletic directors in the nation by Stadium. UCF will welcome Mohajir to campus on Wednesday and Knight Nation is invited to watch an introductory news conference at 12:15 p.m."

The release also notes Mohajir’s accomplishments while at Arkansas State:

The school's football team winning four Sun Belt Conference championships and playing in a bowl game every year in his first eight seasons. Overall, the Red Wolves have won 25 conference titles in all sports during Mohajir's tenure.

More than $90 million in facility enhancements, including a new premium football seating area, new tennis courts, a new outdoor track and a state-of-the-art operations center for all student-athletes that houses locker rooms, a weight room, training area, coaches' offices and a lounge for all student-athletes. The operations center was funded entirely with $29 million in private money.

Delivering on a guarantee that every student-athlete who graduates earns a job or admission to graduate school. The Red Wolves have achieved the 100 percent guarantee every year for six years. Student-athletes also consistently achieve school-record GPAs, culminating with a Sun Belt Conference-leading 3.211 GPA in 2019-20.

No announcements from Arkansas State regarding an official statement or information on a search for a new Director of Athletics were made at the time this article was published.

You can read the employment agreement between Mohajir and UCF below.