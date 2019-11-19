A 2019 Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Bradley-King becomes part of this year’s 43-player list. He is the fourth all-time A-State player tabbed to the watch list, joining Ja’Von Rolland-Jones (2016, 2017), Chris Odom (2016) and Alex Carrington (2009).

The Kansas City, Mo. native and 2018 Second Team All-Sun Belt pick has posted career-best numbers this season for tackles (38), tackles for loss (11.5), forced fumbles (3) and fumbles recovered (2). He leads the Sun Belt in sacks and forced fumbles, while also ranking tied for second and tied for third in tackles for loss and fumbles recovered, respectively.

Nationally, Bradley-King ranks 10th in forced fumbles, 16th in fumble recoveries and 27th in sacks. He has posted at least four tackles in five outings, including a season-high eight against Coastal Carolina. Additionally, he has recorded multiple tackles for loss in three contests and at least a half sack in six.

During the course of his three-year career, Bradley-King has compiled 78 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His 14 sacks are just 2.5 shy of the 10th most in school history.

The Ted Hendricks Award is based on exceptional winning attitude, on-field performance, leadership abilities, contributions to the school and community and academic preparedness. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the award’s selection committee. The 2019 recipient is expected to be announced on Dec. 11.

