Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has announced that regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely.

This decision was made in consultation with the league's Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to protect the health and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

In Arkansas, there have been six "presumptive positives" over the past 24 hours.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health they are keeping tabs on numerous cases across the state.

So far, there are still no confirmed cases. There have been 14 previous cases that returned with negative results. There are now six presumptive positive cases, but they have not been confirmed by the Department of Health at this time. It could still take another 24-48 hours before results return.

Additionally, there are 20 patients across the state who are currently under investigation, and 135 other patients are currently being monitored due to recent travel, and 25 patients have had negative test results.