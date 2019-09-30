Javar Strong is having a senior season that is going to draw him some attention this fall. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound safety out of Muscle Shoals (Ala.) already has two pick sixes this season and he is playing at a high level. He has his share of offers, but with his talent, his offer list is expected to grow in the coming months. Strong has an idea of when he would like to make a decision, and at this time, a couple of schools have taken the lead.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I am talking the most to Arkansas State, Memphis and Tennessee Tech right now," said Strong. "All those have offered. Some of the others showing interest that have yet to offer I talk to some are Kentucky, Southern Miss, Troy and UAB. Any of those could be close to offering.

"Arkansas State and Southern Miss are coming at me the hardest and they are really making me feel wanted. I am talking to each school every day of the week right now. They send me edits, they tell me I am important and I like both of those schools. "I would say Arkansas State and Memphis are my top two right now. I have been on unofficial visits over the summer to both. I like the coaches at both schools. I like the waterfall at Arkansas State and I like the locker room at Memphis. "I am trying to be patient. I am looking to make a decision in December. I want to be patient, see what my options are and then make a decision."

RIVALS REACTION