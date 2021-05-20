Stirn Finishes Top Five; Red Wolves Post Best Finish in Program History

Finishing with a second-straight 6-under par 66, Zan Luka Stirn surged to a program-best tie for third individually helping the Arkansas State men's golf team to a program-best seventh place team finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional that wrapped up Wednesday at The Sagamore Club outside Indianapolis.

"Our last two days out here were really good," said A-State head coach Mike Hagen. "We got the round going good yesterday, but couldn't quite hang on coming in to the clubhouse.

Shooting 2-over yesterday wasn't bad after the 9-over and we started nearly the same way today. We finished under par today, so we got better every day. Our second and third rounds put us in contention to qualify, but it goes back to those first 18 holes for us."

Stirn used seven birdies over the first 14 holes to take the individual lead at 8-under par, but two bogeys late dropped him a shot off the pace. A birdie on the last improved Stirn to 6-under for the round and 7-under for the tournament and a tied for third overall.

Stirn's tie for third marks the best finish for an A-State individual in program history, topping teammate Julien Sale's finish of 25th at the 2019 NCAA Regional in Louisville.

For the tournament, Stirn totaled 209, seven strokes better than the program-best set by Julien Sale at the 2019 NCAA Louisville Regional and Jason Jackson at the 2000 NCAA Central Regional. Cole Bradley (-10) of Purdue topped the individual leaderboard to advance to the NCAA Championships with Mark Goetz of West Virginia (-9) second.

"The last two days for Zan Luka are arguably the best two rounds of golf I've been around as a coach," said Hagen. "He handled all the pressure that comes with playing in this event and it was unbelievable to see him shoot back-to-back 66's. It's only fitting that Zan Luka goes out and finishes top five in his final event as a Red Wolf."

The Red Wolves' seventh-place finish among a 13-team field that included four top-25 and eight top-50 nationally ranked teams was their best ever at a NCAA Regional.

Ranked 61st in the nation, A-State was making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships.

The squad also produced its lowest three-round score ever at an NCAA Regional, topping its previous best of 878 shot at the 2019 NCAA Regional in Louisville, Ky. No. 5 Texas won the regional with a three-round total of 844 (-20) with No. 18 Tennessee (-15), No. 8 North Carolina (-15), N0. 28 Louisville (-10) and No. 38 UAB (-5) advancing to the NCAA Championships May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club. No. 19 North Florida finished sixth, 11 strokes ahead of the Red Wolves.

Julien Sale carded an even-par final round to finish tied for 26th individually and now owns two of the top three finishes by an individual in program history. Tying for 47th, Luka Naglic posted a final round 2-over par 74 for a total of 223 (+7). Adam Thorp finished tied for 54th at 226 (+10) and Connor Wilson tied for 68th at 237 (+21).

"This was a great experience for our guys, but it is a tough way to end the year. We had a solid season and it's a credit to those guys for hanging in there and bettering themselves every day. Zan Luka and Julien are probably the best two players in program history and they each re-wrote the record books in their time here. I have a lot of gratitude to those guys and we're going to miss them moving forward. We wish them the best moving forward and we know they will both go on to great professional careers."

Stirn wraps up his illustrious A-State career with 72.60 stroke average spanning 143 rounds, adding his 17th career top-five finish in his 49th tournament as a Red Wolf. Sale finishes with a stroke average of 71.67, finishing top-25 in 20 of his 26 tournaments at A-State. The Red Wolves wrap up the season 69-32 overall with 14 wins against top-50 programs.

ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS

7. Arkansas State – 297-290-287=874 (+10)

T3. Zan Luka Stirn – 77-66-66=209 (-7)

T26. Julien Sale – 71-74-72=217 (+1)

T47. Luka Naglic – 76-73-74=223 (+7)

T54. Adam Thorp – 73-78-75=226 (+10)

T68. Connor Wilson – 80-77-80=237 (+21)

CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!