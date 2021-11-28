 Sills helps to lead Red Wolves to victory over Kansas City
Desi Sills scored 18 to lead the Red Wolves
Desi Sills scored 18 to lead the Red Wolves (Meagan Johnson)
Led by three players scoring in double figures, including junior guard Desi Sills with a game-high 18 points, the Arkansas State men's basketball team defeated Kansas City by a 66-55 score Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves knocked down 23-of-43 shots from the field for a season-high .535 field goal percentage while improving their record to 4-2.

A-State also posted a season-best .667 percentage from beyond the arc, hitting six of its nine three-point attempts, and won the battle of the boards 28-25 to remain undefeated when outrebounding its opponent.

A-State improved to 3-1 at home and ran its all-time series record to 7-0 against Kansas City, which saw its season mark move to 3-4. Sills added five assists and a career-tying four steals to go along with his 18 points, while freshman forward Norchad Omier accounted for 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Making his first start of the season, junior forward Markise Davis scored a season-high 10 points. Senior guard Marquis Eaton continued to climb the A-State record books as well, scoring seven points to move past Steve Brooks (1969-74) for the ninth most career points in school history with 1,376 to his credit.

Arkansas State jumped out to an early 10-4 advantage before Kansas City went on an 8-0 run to claim its first lead at 12-10 nearly midway through the first half.

The next six-plus minutes featured three ties and two more lead changes as neither team held more than a four-point advantage. Trailing 26-25 with 4:52 left in the first half, the Red Wolves put together an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead for good.

A-State, which trailed for just 56 second during the entire game, went on to take a 39-32 advantage into the break. A-State began the second half by scoring 11 of the first 13 points to build a 50-34 lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

The home team maintained a double-figure advantage the rest of the way, not allowing the Roos to get closer than the final 11-point margin.

Not only did A-State post more rebounds, block, steals and assists, it also held Kansas City to a .417 shooting percentage and limited its leading scorer entering the game, guard Evan Gilyard II, to just two points.

Gilyard, who was averaging 14.2 points, finished his day 0-of-4 from the field. The Roos had only one player, forward Josiah Allick, finish in double-figures with 12 points.

He also led the squad on the boards with a game-high nine rebounds.

Arkansas State remains at home for its next game, hosting Central Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m.

