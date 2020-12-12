ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER? CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE WAR ROOM!

The Blake Anderson era has come to an end at Arkansas State, and the administration is now busy looking for the next head football coach of the Red Wolves.

Tonight we have our first War Room update for RedWolfReport.com subscribers providing information on what we have heard in the past few hours since the search officially got underway.

If you are not a subscriber we are offering a 60 day FREE trial at the link below:

TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS - CLICK HERE!

WHAT DO YOU GET BY SUBSCRIBING TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM?

What do you get by subscribing to RedWolfReport.com?

- Camp, combine, 7-on-7, and Arkansas State Red Wolf sports coverage.

- Access to the War Room insiders message board.

- Coverage of the Rivals.com national camp and combine circuit.

- Football and Basketball rankings

- Access to premium articles, video, and other content.

TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS - CLICK HERE!

ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER? CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE WAR ROOM!