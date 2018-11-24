Kirk Merritt was the star of the evening, following up his monster performance against ULM a week ago with six catches for 153 yards and two scores. Justice Hansen continued his hot streak, going 18-for-24 passing with 276 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Warren Wand had a monster night, taking his 14 carries 145 yards, adding a touchdown along the way.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves regular season has come to a close with a 33-7 win in San Marcos over the Texas State Bobcats. Despite finishing the season 8-4 (5-3 Sun Belt), the Red Wolves will be watching the Sun Belt Championship game from home.

The first half was a defensive battle. Wand was the only player to find the end zone in the half, doing so from eight yards out. The Red Wolves took a slim 7-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

The second half was much more interesting.

The Red Wolves started with a three-and-out, and the Bobcats (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) responded with a one-play, 57-yard “drive” to even things up at seven apiece. The Red Wolves then got flagged on the ensuing kickoff and had to start at their own seven-yard line. Things weren’t looking ideal.

A-State responded to the adversity with a seven-play, 93-yard drive that was capped off by a 60-yard touchdown reception by Merritt. He caught the ball over the middle and out-ran the entire defense once he turned on the burners, very similar to his touchdown a week ago against ULM.

Once the points started coming, the Red Wolves piled them up.

Just over a minute later, the Red Wolves blocked a punt and Justin McInnis scooped it up, taking it 17 yards for a score. They scored on their next drive as well as Hansen connected with Merritt again, this time from 39-yards out. Merritt lost the ball in the air, but somehow grabbed it a second time and took it to the house.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Red Wolves were stopped on a fourth-and-goal try but Tajhe Chambers forced a safety the very next play. With just over a minute left in the contest, Blake Grupe connected from 30 yards out on a field goal attempt to give the Red Wolves a 33-7 lead, setting the final score.

The only thing that spoiled the otherwise great night for the Red Wolves was something they had no control over. The Ragin’ Cajuns knocked off the Warhawks to advance to the Sun Belt Championship Game. The Red Wolves needed a win and a Louisiana loss to win the Sun Belt West. They got half of that, at least.

The Red Wolves will find out where they’re going bowling next Sunday. It will be their eighth bowl appearance in as many years, as they improve to 67-35 since 2011.



