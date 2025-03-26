Red Wolves take down UCA, 12-2 (7)

Arkansas State secured a decisive 12-2 victory over Central Arkansas at Bear Stadium, improving their record to 11-13 overall and 2-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Wil French initiated the scoring with a home run, setting the tone for the game.

Cooper Garrison, making his first career Division I start, pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out two. The bullpen was effective, with four pitchers combining to restrict Central Arkansas to just four hits over the remaining five innings.

Offensively, the Red Wolves were led by Ashton Quiller and Drake Anderson, each recording three hits. French and Kaden Amundson both contributed significantly with three RBIs and a home run each.

French's leadoff home run in the first inning was followed by Anderson's two-run single, establishing a 3-0 lead. Central Arkansas reduced the gap in the second inning with a solo home run and an RBI-single.

A-State extended their lead in the fourth inning. A throwing error allowed French to bat in Anderson, and with bases loaded, Cason Tollett's single added two more runs. Patrick Engskov furthered the lead with an RBI-double, followed by Amundson's RBI-single, making it 9-2.

In the fifth inning, French's RBI-single pushed the lead to double digits. Amundson's two-run homer in the seventh inning sealed the game, enforcing the run-rule. The Red Wolves secured their first road win as the Bears were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Jelle van der Lelie recorded the win, while Luke Lorence took the loss for Central Arkansas.

Arkansas State returns to Jonesboro to face ULM in a three-game series starting Friday, March 28, at 6:00 p.m. at Slayton Family Field, Tomlinson Stadium.