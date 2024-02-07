Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday on National Signing Day that the Red Wolves have added 16 players to the Red Wolves’ highly-touted 2024 ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference for the third consecutive season by one of the major recruiting services.

The class ranks atop the Rivals Sun Belt Conference ranks marking the third consecutive year Jones and his staff have assembled an incoming class rated among the top three in school history. Thirty-six players from 11 different states make up the group that is also listed among the top 10 in the Group of Five for the third consecutive year. This is the first class in program history with multiple ESPN300 recruits.

Although just five of the 16 players announced today are high school recruits, 25 total high school signees are the most announced as part of an A-State class in program history. Eleven of the remaining class members are either FBS, FCS or Division II transfers. Including 11 transfers and four early enrollees announced in December, 15 members of the class will be available to participate in A-State’s upcoming spring camp slated to begin March 10.

A-State added six players on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receivers Reginald Harden Jr. (Benedict College), Malik Hornsby (Texas State/Arkansas) and AJ Wallace (South Pittsburg HS). Also joining the class were offensive linemen Riley McGeehe (New Hope HS) and EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Missouri/Oklahoma), and tight end James Rexroat (Republic HS).

Defensively, the Red Wolves added 10 players to the class, eight of which are FBS or FCS transfers. A-State added four defensive ends; Noah Collins (Georgia Tech), Gideon Herbert (Rabun Gap-Nacochee School), Kamari Stephens (Jacksonville State/Florida A&M) and Bryan Whitehead (Liberty), three linebackers; Jourdyn Burruss (Cookeville HS), Chris Pearson (Houston) and Kyle Taylor (Tarleton State), two defensive tackles Lucas Banks (Mississippi Valley State) and Micaiah Overton (Texas A&M), and cornerback Jordan Mahoney (UMass).

“This is the most complete class we’ve had among all our classes when you really look at it,” Jones said. “We were able to address our immediate needs, but just as important, we were able to address our long term and future needs as well. As we set a vision for the future of this program, it’s not just set up for win one year and be done, we’re going to set this program up for long term success. In our four classes now, we’ve gone from signing 13 high school players in 2021, 17 the next year, last year 23 and this year 25. We addressed our immediate needs, but look down the road and make sure we are set with quality depth and competition within the program.”

The entire class is made up of 36 players, 33 who led their teams to the state playoffs while in high school, including 10 who played in a state championship game. Out of those 10, seven were part of a state title while in high school.

The group also consists of 29 players who were listed as at least a three-star prospect by either 247Sports, ESPN, On3 or Rivals coming out of high school. Out of 25 high school players who have signed with A-State, a school-record 23 are rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

The current class in total includes 16 offensive players and 20 defensive players, including five on the offensive line and nine on the defensive front. A-State has added six wide receivers, most among any position, but inked at least one player at every offensive and defensive position.

A-State added 10 players from Texas, seven from Alabama, five from Georgia, four from Florida, three from Tennessee, two from Arkansas and one each from Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.