Mike Balado and his Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to travel to Missouri State at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE:

Two senior guards will be on display as Canberk Kus and Arkansas State will go up against Keandre Cook and Missouri State. Kus is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Cook has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP:

Missouri State’s Cook has averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Red Wolves, Kus has averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 11.7 points.

CLUTCH CANBERK:

Kus has connected on 37.9 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS:

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION:

The Red Wolves have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has an assist on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while Arkansas State has assists on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW:

Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Bears have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.