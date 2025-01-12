Red Wolves Rally for 84-78 Win at Troy

Arkansas State men’s basketball held Troy without a field goal for the final six minutes, 58 seconds on Saturday afternoon and rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Trojans 84-78 inside Trojan Arena.

A-State (12-5, 3-2 SBC) outscored the Trojans (10-6, 3-2) 50-35 in the second half, powered by 17 points on five made 3-pointers by Joseph Pinion. In the second half, the Red Wolves shot 56.7 percent from the field and only committed one turnover.

Taryn Todd led the way with a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds, while Terrance Ford Jr. added 15 points and eight assists to just one turnover. Kobe Julien returned to the floor and scored 10 minutes in reserve. Dyondre Dominguez was clutch at the foul line, sinking 8-of-9 in a 10-point performance.

As a team, the Scarlet and Black shot 50 percent on 26-of-52 from the field and converted 23-of-27 (85.2 percent) at the charity stripe. The Red Wolves only turned it over eight times, while forcing the hosts into 11 takeaways.

Troy led for most of the second half as Tayton Conerway scored 24 of his game-high 32 points in the first 20 minutes. The Trojans led by as much as 13 on a Conerway trey with 1:15 left in the half before A-State closed the period with four straight points to make it 43-34 Troy at the break.

A-State inched closer as the second half progressed, cutting it to a one-point affair on back-to-back Pinion treys with 12:20 left. The Trojans led by no more than seven the rest of the way, as the Red Wolves once again clawed back within one with 4:11 to go.

After a four-point swing put Troy back ahead by 75-70 with 2:14 remaining, momentum shifted to the Scarlet and Black, with Pinion capping a 7-0 run with a corner three with 41 seconds on the clock. Troy tied it on a pair of foul shots by Conerway, but another Pinion triple gave the Red Wolves the lead for good, up 80-77 left. Conerway added one more point at the line, but Pinion and Dominguez converted their foul-shot opportunities to seal the win.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves return home for a four-game home stand, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. against Louisiana. Tip-off against the Ragin’ Cajuns inside First National Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the Red Wolves mobile app.