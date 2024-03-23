Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Red Wolves rally falls short at Marshall

The Red Wolves rally against Marshall came up short on Saturday.
The Red Wolves rally against Marshall came up short on Saturday. (Carla Wehmeyer)
Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

Arkansas State baseball (13-12, 1-4 SBC) made a last-minute comeback bid, but Marshall (8-14, 2-3 SBC) was able to survive by a score of 9-6 on Saturday afternoon at Jack Cook Field.

Collin Maloney (1-1) made the start for A-State, surrendering three earned runs on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings pitched. Brandon Hager led the way at the plate with three hits in five at-bats along with an RBI.

The Red Wolves recorded their first run on a throwing error at third base, allowing Blake Burris to cross the plate uncontested. The Thundering Herd tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly from Elijah Vogelsong.

Marshall put two more runners on base in the second before Kebler Peralta batted them in with a double down the left-field line to make the score 3-1.

After three consecutive scoreless frames, AJ Havrilla broke the silence after landing an RBI-single in centerfield. The Red Wolves prevented the last runner from scoring but trailed 4-1 going into the fifth.

Vogelsong struck again in the next inning with an RBI-triple down the right-field line before scoring on a single from Cam Harthan. A-State loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but no runners would score as the Scarlet and Black trailed 6-1.

Marshall brought in another pair of runs with a double from Owen Ayers and a single from Gio Ferraro. The Thundering Herd reached 10 hits with the pair of knocks and held a seven run lead going into the seventh.

A failed pickoff attempt at second base allowed Tre Hondras to cross the plate uncontested. It was Marshall’s fourth consecutive inning with a run scored as they took a 9-2 advantage into the final stretch.

The Red Wolves loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth before Allen Grier batted in Burris with a single. Hager brought in Jayden Hill on another knock through the left side before two more runs scored on a throwing error at third base.

With the tying run at the plate and two outs, the Thundering Herd would get the final strikeout to seal defeat. Bryce Blevins (1-0) earned the win for Marshall while Maloney took the loss.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will close the series against Marshall on Sunday, March 24. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement