Arkansas State head coach Mike Balado announced today that three prospective student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball for the Red Wolves. Guard Caleb London (Memphis, Tenn.), guard Indrek Sunelik (Tallinn, Estonia) and guard/forward Markise Davis (Oxford, Ala.) each signed NLI's to join the Red Wolves' program for the 2020-21 season. "We're very excited about all three of these individuals that have signed," said A-State head coach Mike Balado. "All three bring a high level of athleticism, a high basketball IQ and each of them are versatile players that can play two or three positions. We will be able to move guys around and make sure we have the best players on the floor. These three guys all have great size and it gives us more length than we've had in the past. All three are very talented players and we expect each of them to make a huge impact from the moment they step on campus."

Caleb London

Caleb London | G | 6-4 | 190 | Memphis, Tenn. | Conway (Ark.) HS

Ranked the sixth-best prospect in the state of Arkansas, London averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his junior season at Conway (Ark.) High School. He led the team to an overall record of 20-8 and a state tournament appearance. The past two summers, he has competed on the Nike EYBL travel team circuit with Woodz Elite, the premier AAU team in Arkansas. He averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists as part of the Woodz Elite 17U team that earned an invitation to the Nike Peach Jam. In 2018, his 16U team won the Peach Jam title. Mike Balado, A-State Head Coach “Caleb is a highly-rated incoming freshman from the state of Arkansas. He comes from a very good program at Conway High School and he played for an excellent AAU program. He comes in with a lot of pedigree and a lot of experience. He’s a very versatile player, has great athleticism, very smart and is a great teammate. We look for him to have a great career here at Arkansas State.” Salty Longing, Conway HS Head Coach“ Caleb is a versatile player who has played anything from point guard to a power forward for us. He has improved as a perimeter shooter, but really excels playing downhill. His high IQ and understanding of the game sets him apart from most high-level players. We could not be more excited for Caleb joining the Red Wolves. His tireless work ethic on the floor and in the classroom should make him a great asset to Coach Balado’s program.” Nick Mason, Woodz Elite Program Director “Caleb will be a fan favorite from day one. His athletic ability is on a high major level and he plays extremely hard on both ends. Sports Center get ready!”

Indrek Sunelik | G | 6-7 | 185 | Tallinn, Estonia | Northwest Florida State College

Sunelik is currently playing as a freshman for Northwest Florida State College, one of the premier junior colleges in the country. After six games played, he has averages of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the 5-1 squad ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Region 8 poll. Last year as a senior in high school, he averaged 24.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at The Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He set the school record with 12 3-pointers made in a single game, on his way to a 43-point outing against perennial national powerhouse The Patrick School. Mike Balado, A-State Head Coach “Indrek is a very unique player as he comes in at 6-foot-7 and can play the one, two or three position. He is great on the ball and was a very high-level scorer averaging almost 25 points a game in high school. He’s playing on a really good junior college team now and averaging double figures. He’s an excellent shooter which is something we really need and it’s great to have him coming in with three years to play. ”Brendan Walker, JUCORecruiting.com “Indrek plays in probably the toughest JUCO conference in the country. He has great size for his position and can really shoot the ball. He will be able to come in right away and space the floor with his shooting ability. With three years to play, it is a great pickup for Arkansas State.” Butch Pierre, Northwest Florida Head Coach “Indrek is a great person and an outstanding teammate. He is not only a great shooter, he’s a very skilled basketball player with a high IQ. He will be a great addition to the Red Wolves and they are very fortunate because his best basketball is in his future. Coach Balado and Coach Scutero have done an outstanding job of building a relationship and recruiting him from the beginning of his recruitment process. We are very proud of Indrek and look forward to following the rest of his basketball career.”

Markise Davis | G/F | 6-8 | 195 | Oxford, Ala. | Wallace State CC