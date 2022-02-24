Red Wolves fall to Coastal Carolina

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team cut a 16-point Coastal Carolina lead down to just one late in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback as it suffered a 74-69 Sun Belt Conference setback Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena.

Freshman forward Norchad Omier turned in another monster night for A-State (16-10, 7-7) with 23 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Coastal Carolina (15-12, 7-8) squad that shot 50 percent from the field and got a career-high 31 points from guard Rudi Williams.

Omier, one of two A-State players to score in double figures, collected his 18th double-double of the season to go along with five blocks, a career-high five steals and a career-tying three assists. Redshirt freshman guard Malcolm Farrington added 10 points for the Red Wolves.

Trailing 68-58 with 3:53 remaining, the Red Wolves put together an 11-2 run capped by a Farrington layup to pull them within one point, 70-69, of the Chanticleers with 1:23 left on the clock. However, Williams hit a big jumper on the ensuing possession and CCU’s Essam Mostafa set the final score with 17 seconds to go.

Coastal Carolina connected on 28-of-56 shots, while Arkansas State countered with a .417 field goal percentage. The Red Wolves turned 18 Coastal Carolina turnovers into 19 points, but the Chanticleers held a 38-29 advantage on the boards.

The Red Wolves jumped out to a 16-4 lead, their largest of the game, just seven minutes into the contest, but Coastal Carolina responded with a 19-5 run over the next six minutes to take their first advantage at 23-21 with 7:39 left before the break. The remainder of the half featured three ties and two lead changes before the Chanticleers took a 36-33 edge into the break.

A-State scored the first four points of the second half to briefly regain the lead, but Coastal Carolina almost immediately recaptured it and wouldn’t trail the rest of the game. After falling behind by 37-36, the Chanticleers put up 21 points to the Red Wolves four over a seven-minute stretch to take their largest lead of the night at 57-41 at the 11:35 mark.

Arkansas State, which can now be anywhere from the No. 5 to No. 9 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament, will conclude its regular season Friday, Feb. 25, with a 7:00 p.m. home game at First National Bank Arena against Appalachian State.