Red Wolves defeat UAPB 84-73

Led by a career-high 25 points from Desi Sills, 20 second half points from Marquis Eaton and a double-double from Norchad Omier, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team roared back from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-73 Wednesday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Sills poured in a game-high 25 points, topping his career-high of 23 set at Auburn in his time at the University of Arkansas. Sills added a season-high four assists along with a rebound, block and steal. Omier posted his second consecutive double-double finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and 19th of his career. Marquis Eaton added a season-high 22 points, his 15th career 20-point outing. DeQuan Morris led the Lions with 19 points.

UAPB blistered the nets in the first half shooting 51 percent from the field and 46 percent beyond the arc. The Lions forced seven A-State turnovers in the first half, all on steals. The Red Wolves trailed by as many as 14 points and trailed by 10, 48-38, at the break after shooting 45 percent from the floor and just 25 percent from 3-point range.

A-State (6-2) outscored UAPB (1-10) 46-25 in the second half, shooting 56.7 percent (17-30) from the field and 3-of-6 (50 percent) beyond the arc. After the Lions shot 51.4 percent (19-37) in the first half, the Red Wolves held the hosts to 9-of-27 (33 percent) in the final 20 minutes.

Eaton scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, willing the Red Wolves back from the double-digit deficit. A-State forced UAPB into eight second-half turnovers after just two Lion miscues in the first 20 minutes and the Red Wolves had only one turnover over the final 20 minutes.

The Red Wolves finished with a 36-33 advantage on the glass and outscored UAPB 44-38 in the paint. A-State’s starting five scored 79 of the 84 points with four players in double figures for the second consecutive game.

Arkansas State continues the three-game road stretch Saturday at 4 p.m. against Mississippi Valley State