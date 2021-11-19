Red Wolves claim 72-60 Win at SEMO

Freshman forward Norchad Omier scored a game-high 18 points while posting his second double-double this year, and sophomore guard Caleb Fields added a season-best 16 points to lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to a 72-60 road victory over Southeast Missouri Friday night at the Show Me Center.

The Red Wolves led by double figures the final 16 minutes of the game as they improved their record 3-1 on the young season, while SEMO saw its record move to 1-2.

Omier, a second-year freshman, pulled down 12 boards to go along with his 18 points and collect his 17th career double-double. In addition to Fields’ 16 points, he added seven assists and six rebounds for the Red Wolves.

A-State finished the outing with a .441 field goal percentage while limiting the Redhawks to a .362 mark from the field. The Red Wolves also held a 45-32 advantage on the boards and made eight shots from beyond the arc, three more than SEMO.

A-State, which trailed for just 44 seconds the entire game, took a 39-33 lead into the break at halftime and still led by just six points three minutes into the second half, but went on a 12-0 run at that point to grab a 56-38 advantage. SEMO wouldn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

The Warhawks were led by two players scoring in double digits, including Eric Reed with a team-high 15 points and Phillip Russell with 13.

A tightly-contest first half that saw five ties and four lead changes was tied 28-28 at the 5:01 mark, but A-State went on a 6-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 34-28 advantage and wouldn’t trail the rest of the night.

Arkansas State won its second consecutive game and is now set to face Morehead State and Kansas City in the College Insider Eracism Invitational this weekend at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will play Morehead State Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:00 p.m. and catch Kansas City two days later on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 3:00 p.m.