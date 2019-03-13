Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 12:45:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Red Wolves Basketball: Season in Review

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport.com
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a staff writer for RedWolfReport.com and ArkansasVarsity.com and a Multimedia Journalism Student at Arkansas State University.

The 2018-19 Arkansas State basketball season has ended. A 75-67 loss in Mobile to the Jaguars of South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament officially shut the doors on the season Tuesday night.So, w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}