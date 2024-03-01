The Arkansas State football team has announced its complete 2024 schedule, which kicks off at home on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Central Arkansas and features five additional Saturday games at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves will begin their fourth season under head coach Butch Jones with four non-conference games against Central Arkansas, Tulsa, Michigan and Iowa State ahead of Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play. A-State plays its league opener at home, but four of its next five conference games are on the road before closing out the season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 2004 in a 12-game season.

Arkansas State’s game versus Central Arkansas will mark the 28th meeting between the two programs and the eighth time over the past 12 seasons the Red Wolves have played their season opener at home. A-State plays Tulsa on Sept. 7, marking the first time since 2021. It will host back-to-back home games to begin a season and just the second time since joining the FBS level in 1992. The Red Wolves meet defending national champion Michigan on Sept. 14 ahead of another road test on Sept. 21 at Iowa State to close out the non-conference slate.

The Red Wolves first five Sun Belt Conference contests are divisional opponents, beginning with the league opener at home against South Alabama on Oct. 5. It marks the second consecutive season A-State begins league play at home and just the third time since also doing so in 2016.

Following back-to-back road contests at Texas State (Oct. 12) and Southern Miss (Oct. 19), A-State will play its Homecoming game on Oct. 26 against defending league-champion Troy. The Red Wolves then return to the road for games at Louisiana (Nov. 9) and Georgia State (Nov. 16) before closing out the regular season at home with outings against ULM (Nov. 23) and Old Dominion (Nov. 30).

The 2024 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 7. Game themes, special events and promotions surrounding the Red Wolves’ six home games will be announced at a later date.

New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets. Renewals can be completed by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets and logging into ticket manager. Both renewals and new ticket purchases can also be accommodated by visiting the Red Wolves Foundation in the south end zone building of Centennial Bank Stadium or by calling 870-972-2401.

The early renewal period for football season tickets ends March 15, and anyone renewing their tickets by that date will receive two additional single-game tickets in the upper east stands for A-State’s home and season opener against Central Arkansas.

Additionally, anyone renewing their tickets by March 15 will receive a copy of the 2024 A-State Football Media Guide and be entered into a drawing for four tickets in the Woodard McAlister Club and one premium parking pass for the game of their choice (subject to availability). The media guide will be published and available in August. The final renewal deadline for football season tickets is May 1. Monthly payment plan options are available.

The Red Wolves are coming off a bowl-game appearance for the first time since 2019 and recently announced 36 players as part of its 2024 recruiting class that ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference.

Arkansas State is set to begin its 2024 spring camp March 13 and will hold its Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 20, at 1:15 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium. A-State returns 16 starters, 10 on offense and six on defense, and a total of 62 letterwinners. Fifteen members of the 2024 signing class will be available to participate in spring camp.

2024 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

AUG. 31 vs CENTRAL ARKANSAS (Jonesboro, Ark.)

SEPT. 7 vs TULSA (Jonesboro, Ark.)

SEPT. 14 at MICHIGAN (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

SEPT. 21 at IOWA STATE (Ames, Iowa)

OCT. 5 vs SOUTH ALABAMA* (Jonesboro, Ark.)

OCT. 12 at TEXAS STATE* (San Marcos, Texas)

OCT. 19 at SOUTHERN MISS* (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

OCT. 26 vs TROY* (Jonesboro, Ark.) - Homecoming

NOV. 9 at LOUISIANA * (Lafayette, La.)

NOV. 16 at GEORGIA STATE* (Atlanta, Ga.)

NOV. 23 vs ULM* (Jonesboro, Ark.)

NOV. 30 vs OLD DOMINION* (Jonesboro, Ark.)

* Sun Belt Conference Game