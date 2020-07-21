Arkansas State junior offensive lineman Jarrett Horst has been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and featuring 85 FBS standout interior linemen from around the nation.

Horst is now the second A-State player tabbed to the Outland Trophy Watch List over the last three seasons, while also becoming the fifth all-time to earn a spot on the prestigious list. He joins former standouts Lanard Bonner (2018), Ryan Carrethers (2013), Matt Mandich (2008) and Garry Johnson (2002).

Starting every game at left tackle last season as a sophomore, Horst was named Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference and received the Gary Withrow Award, presented annually to the A-State football team’s outstanding offensive lineman of the year.

Horst helped lead the way for over 300 yards total offense by A-State in all but one game and over 400 yards in 10 outings during 2019, including a season-high 558 yards against Troy. With Horst and the offensive line providing protection, the Red Wolves’ passing yards per game (312.1) was the second highest average in the Sun Belt and ranked 10th in the nation.

Despite ranking ninth in the Sun Belt in time of possession, A-State ranked fourth in the league in scoring offense and fifth in total offense behind Horst and the offensive line. He helped secure the time needed for the Red Wolves’ quarterbacks to throw 37 touchdown passes that were the most in the conference and tied for eighth in the country. Horst also helped paved the way for running back Marcel Murray to be named All-Sun Belt Conference.

Horst has already landed on multiple 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Teams, including Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s.

The 75th Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are part of the annual FWAA All-America Team, and the recipient will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.

The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

