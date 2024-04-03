Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson announced Wednesday the addition of transfer forward Rashaud Marshall to the 2024-25 roster.

Marshall, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, joins the Red Wolves after spending his freshman season at Ole Miss. He appeared in 19 games off the bench as a rookie for the Rebels, averaging 1.4 points in 5.1 minutes per game, shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

“We’re thrilled to bring Rashaud back home and add him to our roster,” Hodgson said. “Rashaud brings valuable experience competing in the SEC, and immediately adds much needed front court depth. He was the best player in the state out of high school, leading Blytheville to multiple state championship games. His championship pedigree will be a valuable addition to our program.”

As a senior, the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year guided the Chickasaws to a 34-2 record and the Class 4A state championship game in 2023. In three state tournament games, Marshall averaged 21.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots – including 23 points, 14 boards and five blocks in the title bout.

Marshall also earned All-State and All-State Tournament honors his junior season, leading the Chickasaws to the 4A state championship game.