RedWolfReport

Averaging 13 points and 18 rebounds at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Arkansas State men’s basketball freshman forward Norchad Omier was named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team, the league office announced Monday night.

Omier scored 10 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Red Wolves’ first round defeat of Georgia Southern Friday. Against Georgia State in the quarterfinals, Omier tied for a team-high with 16 points while once again pulling down 18 rebounds. The back-to-back double-doubles gave Omier his 14th and 15th double-doubles, most for any Division I freshman this season.

Omier becomes the ninth A-State player to earn Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team accolades, the first since Ed Townsel at the 2014 SBC Tournament.

He is the 11th player in program history to earn All-Tournament team honors spanning the Southland Conference (1981-87), American South Conference (1988-91) and Sun Belt Conference (1992-present).

He is the first freshman to earn SBC All-Tournament Team honors since three players earned the honors at the 2012 SBC Tournament.