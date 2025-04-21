NCAA Proposes Major Rule Changes to Boost Athlete Compensation

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has proposed significant changes to its handbook, including the removal of 153 rules, aiming to allow schools to provide direct financial benefits to players.

This move is contingent upon the approval of a House settlement and could mark a new era in college athletics.

The board suggested nine major legislative changes, such as enabling schools to pay players directly, including for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), and establishing sport-specific roster limits.

Additionally, the proposal allows full scholarships for all student-athletes on declared rosters, potentially doubling scholarships in women's sports.

Under the proposed changes, Power 4 schools and others opting into the new system could offer up to $20.5 million in direct financial benefits to players. However, not all Division I schools will adopt this system; for instance, the Ivy League has opted out.

To ensure compliance and stability, the NCAA plans to introduce a new NIL clearinghouse and enforcement mechanisms.

Players must disclose NIL agreements over $600, and third-party agreements will be reviewed. Schools will use technology platforms to monitor payments and report third-party NIL agreements. An independent clearinghouse will manage compensation ranges, and an enforcement group will oversee rule compliance.

Despite these changes, the NCAA will maintain certain eligibility criteria to differentiate Division I athletes from professional sports.

Athletes must be enrolled full-time, meet academic progress requirements, and earn benefits within their five-year eligibility period. Players can still hire agents for NIL matters, but they must adhere to the established guidelines.