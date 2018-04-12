Arkansas State head coach Mike Balado announced today that two prospective student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball for the Red Wolves. Guard Canberk Kus (Istanbul, Turkey) and forward Quadree Smith (Temple Hills, Md.) each signed NLI's to join the Red Wolves' program for the 2018-19 season.

Quadree Smith

“We are thrilled to welcome JB and Quadree to our program,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “With Kobe (Wilson) and Malik (Brevard) signing in the early period, and the returning players on our roster, we feel our team next year will possess all the qualities of a group of young men our University and fans can be proud of.”

Canberk ‘JB’ Kus | G | 6-6 | 205 | Istanbul, Turkey | College of Central Florida

Ranked as one of the top-50 JUCO players in the country, Kus is a two-time All-Mid Florida Conference performer and a NJCAA All-Region VIII and NJCAA Region VIII All-Tournament Team selection. Kus averaged 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while leading the Patriots to a 25-7 record. He logged three double-doubles over the 2017-18 season while recording three or more blocks in 12 games. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 45.6 percent (146-320) from the field and 28.7 percent (39-136) from 3-point range. He poured in a career high 27 points against rival Santa Fe on 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) shooting. He knocked down 77.6 percent (59-76) at the charity stripe. In his freshman campaign (2016-17), he appeared in 17 games and averaged 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Head Coach Mike Balado“JB has the unique ability to score at all three levels. His athleticism and IQ for the game made him, in my opinion, one of the best guards in the country last year. He has tremendous character, values and work ethic, all things we look for in building our program’s culture.” JUCORecruiting Editor Brendan Walker“JB is one of the best all-around wings in the entire country. He does it all, plays hard and is a winner. He gets better every time he hits the floor. He is so versatile on both ends of the floor while playing and producing in the highest level of JUCO this season.”

Quadree Smith | F | 6-8 | 265 | Temple Hills, Md.| Gulf Coast State College

An All-Panhandle Conference First Team selection, Smith played in 28 games, including 26 starts, at Gulf Coast State College in the 2017-18 season. Ranked in the top 100 JUCO rankings, Smith led the team in rebounding at 7.1 rebounds per game while ranking third in scoring at 10.2 points per game. He shot 46.5 percent (106-228) from the field and 75.3 percent (67-89) at the charity stripe and led the team with 21 blocked shots. He spent his freshman season (2015-16) at Providence appearing in 19 games with averages of 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds a game. He prepped one season at IMG Academy after graduating from Potomac High School. He led his high school squad to the Class 2A Maryland State Championship with 14 points and 19 rebounds in the title game. He scored 13 points and pulled in 19 rebounds in a double-overtime win against Oak Hill to end Oak Hill’s 56-game winning streak back in 2013. He finished his high school career with 824 points, 900 rebounds and 112 assists. Head Coach Mike Balado“Quadree brings a wealth of talent and experience to our program. He is a high level scorer in the post, shoots with range and is an extremely talented passer. The transformation of his body shows just how determined he is to be successful. Quadree is a young man with great character that will represent the program well.” JUCORecruiting Editor Brendan Walker“Quadree is one of the best scorers from the post in all of JUCO. He is great with his back to the basket and can step out and shoot from 3-point range as well. He is highly skilled and it was evident with how he performed in the highest level of JUCO.”

