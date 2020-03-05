Arkansas State junior guard Marquis Eaton was selected All-Sun Belt Third Team as announced by the league office Thursday.

Eaton is among 14 players nationally to average at least 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals while committing fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game. He has averaged 16.0 points per game in conference play to rank fifth in the league. He has seven league outings with 20 or more points, including a career high 28 points at Louisiana.

Eaton leads the team in scoring (all games) and steals, ranking ninth in the league in steals. Playing 34.0 minutes per game in league play, ranking eighth, Eaton has shot 46.0 percent from the field to rank second.For the season, Eaton leads A-State in scoring at 13.5 points per game, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3-point range.

He’s knocked down 80.8 percent at the charity stripe and has 89 assists to 56 turnovers. Over the last 14 games, Eaton has scored 15 or more points in 10 games.

A-State travels to Lafayette to face the Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN+ in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

2019-20 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

Justin Forrest, Appalachian State (Jr., G, Decatur, Ga.)

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)

Markquis Nowell, Little Rock (So., G, Harlem, N.Y.)

Josh Ajayi, South Alabama (RSr., F, El Monte, Calif.)

Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Sr., G, Beaumont, Texas)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina (So., G, New Orleans, La.)

Quan Jackson, Georgia Southern (RJr., G, Tallahassee, Fla.)

Kane Williams, Georgia State (Jr., G, Douglasville, Ga.)

Michael Ertel, ULM (Jr., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)

David Azore, UTA (RSo., G, Houston, Texas)

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Kamani Johnson, Little Rock (So., F, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State (Jr., G, Helena, Ark.)

Ike Smith, Georgia Southern (RSr., G, Gainesville, Fla.)

Justin Roberts, Georgia State (So., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Trhae Mitchell, South Alabama (RSr., F, Austell, Ga.)

Player of the Year

Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Sr., G, Beaumont, Texas)

Defensive Player of the Year

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)

Freshman of the Year

Mylik Wilson, Louisiana (Fr., G, Rayville, La.)

Newcomer of the Year

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)

Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year

Darrell Walker, Little Rock