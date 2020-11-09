LISTEN: Blake Anderson talks ULM and more
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson spoke on Monday's Sun Belt Conference Football Teleconference about Saturday's loss to Louisiana, how his team can bounce back, how they are preparing for Saturday's match up against ULM and more.
You can listen to Anderson's full interview in the audio player below.
