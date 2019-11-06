LISTEN: Blake Anderson on returning to football and more

Anderson took a leave of absence to be with Wendy in her final hours, and to help his family transition through the heartache and grief of loss in the days following her passing.

Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has endured the toughest time of his life over the past few months following the loss of his wife Wendy, who courageously battled breast cancer for a couple of years.

Anderson returned to his team by surprising them during a team meeting in the hotel before a game against UNLV in Las Vegas. The Red Wolves went on to defeat UNLV 48-17 in his first game back.

Anderson is still dealing with the loss of his wife and best friend, and will for some time to come. However, he has relied heavily on his faith, cards, letters, text messages, and phone calls from friends, family, and fans alike - in addition to being surrounded with the love from those on the team.

He spoke with RedWolfReport.com about the past few months, what has helped him to make it through, his thoughts on the job interim head coach David Duggan did while he was away, and more.