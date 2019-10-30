LISTEN: Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe

Arkansas State football kicker Blake Grupe had his struggles in 2018, only hitting 66.7 percent of the kicks he attempted. He had a bad game against Utah State in the 2018 Arizona Bowl which led head coach Blake Anderson to go recruit another kicker with the intentions to replace Grupe.

Grupe decided to go to work and use the experience he gained last year to get better, and has been on point for the Red Wolves in 2019. Grupe has hit 91.7 percent of his kicks this year. He is 31-of-31 on extra points, and is 11-of-12 on field goals with a long of 47 yards.

Grupe spoke with RedWolfReport.com about his success this year, and what motivated him to improve. Listen to the full audio below in today's RedWolfReport.com audio update!