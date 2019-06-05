“We are very proud and excited for Kyle MacDonald on being selected by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft,” said A-State head coach Tommy Raffo. “He has a great opportunity to continue his baseball dream and career with a first-class organization.”

MacDonald becomes the 16th player drafted since head coach Tommy Raffo took over in 2009.

Arkansas State senior first baseman Kyle MacDonald was selected with the 825th pick in the 27th round by the New York Yankees in the 2019 Major League Draft Wednesday afternoon.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, MacDonald finished the 2019 campaign with .301 batting average to go along with 53 hits, 12 doubles, five home runs and two triples. He also registered a .419 on base percentage, .477 slugging percentage and a .987 fielding percentage.

MacDonald has a .331 career average to go along with a .451 on base percentage. In his two seasons at Arkansas State, he registered 117 hits, 95 RBIs, 24 doubles and four triples while earning 64 walks.

“Kyle earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies this spring and we have watched him develop tremendously in the classroom and on the field, which resulted in such opportunity today. We are very proud of the work ethic he displayed here, and we wish him the best at the next level,” Raffo added.

In 2018, MacDonald earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors and was an All-SBC Second team selection. He also picked up All-Central Region First-Team accolades becoming the 12th player in A-State history to win the award.