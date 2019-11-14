The Arkansas State Red Wolves notched a 71-56 over the VMI Keydets Thursday night in the second game of the “Red Wolves Classic” at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will face off against the UC Davis Aggies Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Wolves absolutely thrashed the Keydets in the paint, outscoring them 48-22 under the basket. A-State also won the rebounding battle 33-25 on the night. Malik Brevard and Canberk Kus were huge contributors in both statistics, as Brevard went for 17 points (including the first 9 of the game) thanks to a phenomenal 8-for-9 mark from the field and 10 rebounds, while Kus added 18 points, 9 boards, and 5 assists with four slam dunks along the way.

A-State started a bit sluggish as Brevard carried the weight early, but they soon found their rhythm. The Red Wolves found themselves down 12-11 just five minutes into the contest before reeling off a 17-4 run over the next seven minutes. From there, the Red Wolves never looked back.

Marquis Eaton, Christian Willis, and Caleb Fields all added 8 points each for the Red Wolves, and combined for 10 of the teams’ 21 assists on the night. Arkansas State shot an astounding 69.2 percent from the field in the first half, including a 66.7 percent mark from deep. Those numbers dipped to a still impressive 58 percent from the field and a less-than-stellar 33.3 percent from three-point-land for the total contest.

Arkansas State will play two more home games over the weekend as the Red Wolves Classic continues through Sunday evening. Next up, A-State will face UC Davis on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., with the final contest coming on Nov. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m. against the Idaho Vandals.