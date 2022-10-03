Arkansas State senior running back Johnnie Lang Jr. was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after totaling 254 all-purpose yards, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, in a 45-28 victory over ULM.

Lang Jr. became the third player in Sun Belt Conference history, first since 2010, and 15th in FBS since 2000, with a kickoff return, rush and reception for scores in the same game. Lang returned a kickoff 98 yards to turn a 31-21 lead into a 38-21 lead with 2:48 to play in the third quarter. He rushed for 46 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown and had 51 receiving yards, including an 18-yard touchdown catch. He finished with 146 yards on three kickoff returns to total 254 all-purpose yards for the game. His 48.6 kickoff return average set a single-game program record.

Arkansas State returns to action this week with an Oct. 8 home game against James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The game will appear on the NFL Network and can also be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.