Arkansas State true-freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and center Jacob Bayer and punter William Przystup were named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference, the league office announced in its postseason awards voted upon by the conference’s 14 head coaches and select media representatives.

Bayer is the first A-State offensive lineman to garner First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Lanard Bonner in 2018. Przystup is the first Red Wolves punter on the first team since Cody Grace in 2019. Offensive lineman Makilan Thomas was a Second Team All-Sun Belt choice giving A-State two or more offensive lineman on the first or second teams since 2016. Defensive end Thurman Geathers and return specialist Ja’Quez Cross were Third Team All-Sun Belt picks.

Jaylen Raynor is the top-rated true-freshman quarterback in FBS according to Pro Football Focus and the fourth ranked QB overall. Raynor played in 10 games, starting each of the last nine, helping A-State to a 6-4 record in those games and to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019. The Kernersville, N.C. native leads the conference and ranks seventh nationally with 15,29 passing yards per completion while leading the league and ranking 17th nationally with 8.99 yards per pass attempt.

Among conference leaders, Raynor is fifth in points responsible for per game (15.3), sixth in pass efficiency (149.06), sixth in passing yards per game (229.30), seventh in passing yards (2,293), seventh in points responsible for (122), eighth in completion percentage (.588), eighth in completions per game (15.0), eighth in passing touchdowns (15). He is among four Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks with five or more rushing scores on the year. With six passing TDs in a game earlier this season, Raynor joined Caleb Williams (Oklahoma, 2021), Justin Herbert (Oregon, 2016) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech, 2014) as the only true-freshman QBs with six touchdown passes in a single game since 2013.

Jacob Bayer is the top-rated center in the SBC, second in the Group of Five and third in the FBS per PFF. Per those rankings, Bayer allowed seven pressures all season in 697 snaps and just one pressure resulted in a sack. He led an offensive line that helped A-State lead the league, rank sixth among the Group of Five and rank 15th nationally in run blocking per PFF. With Bayer at center, the A-State offense rushed for 152.1 yards per game, almost double its average (88.2) from a season ago. A-State rushed for 20 touchdowns on the ground, four more than a season ago and the same amount as the previous two seasons combined.

Przystup led the Sun Belt Conference with an average punt of 42.9 yards. He also led the league with 15 punts of 50-plus yards and his 21 punts landing inside the 20 were second-most in the conference.

Playing primarily at right tackle this season, Thomas is the top-ranked tackle in the Sun Belt Conference while ranking 10th in the Group of Five and 27th nationally in pass blocking. Overall blocking, Thomas ranked fourth in the league and 18th in the Group of Five per PFF. In 776 snaps played, he was responsible for just one sack allowed.

An edge rusher, Geathers ranked second in the league with 42 pressures. With those pressures, he ranked ninth in the Group of Five and 24th nationally. Geathers was credited with 12 TFLs, most by any A-State player since 2021.

Cross, the first player in Sun Belt history to be named SBC Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week in the same week, joined Geathers on the third team in the position of return specialist. He totaled eight touchdowns this season, seven rushing scores and a kickoff returned for a touchdown. He finished 26th nationally, fifth in the conference, with 119.83 all-purpose yards per game and ranked fourth in the league, 10th nationally, with 618 kickoff return yards. He averaged 28.1 yards per kickoff return, second in the SBC and seventh nationally and was among five SBC players with a kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

A-State’s four honorable mention selections were made up of offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, linebacker Charles Willekes and cornerback Samy Johnson.

Arkansas State – bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 – now waits to find out its postseason assignment. The 2023 bowl matchups will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 3, following conference championship games.

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Jordan McCloud, James Madison

Offensive Player of the Year

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Defensive Player of the Year

Jalen Green, James Madison

Newcomer of the Year

Joey Aguilar, App State

Freshman of the Year

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Coach of the Year

Curt Cignetti, James Madison

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Jordan McCloud, James Madison

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy

RB – Marcus Carroll, Georgia State

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State

OL – Bucky Williams, App State

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

OL – Jacob Bayer, Arkansas State

TE – Zach Horton, James Madison

WR – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

WR – Elijah Sarratt, James Madison

WR – Reggie Brown, James Madison

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – Jalen Green, James Madison

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy

DL – Jamree Kromah, James Madison

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB – Andrew Parker Jr., App State

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy

DB – Jaden Voisin, South Alabama

DB – Tyrek Funderburk, App State

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Mason Shipley, Texas State

P – William Przystup, Arkansas State

RS – Jayden Harrison, Marshall

AP – Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Joey Aguilar, App State

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

OL – Daniel King, Troy

OL – Tyler Stephens, James Madison

OL – Makilian Thomas, Arkansas State

OL – Rasheed Miller, Georgia Southern

OL – Grant Betts, Troy

TE – Eli Wilson, App State

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

WR – Joey Hobert, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison

DL – Adin Huntington, ULM

DL – Ben Bell, Texas State

DL – Mikail Kamara, James Madison

DL – TJ Jackson, Troy

LB – Brian Holloway, Texas State

LB – Nate Johnson, App State

LB – Quentin Wilfawn, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern

DB – Dell Pettus, TroyDB – Ethan Johnson, App State

DB – D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Michael Hughes, App State

P – Ryan Hanson, James Madison

RS – Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Gunnar Watson, Troy

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern

OL – AJ Gillie, Louisiana

OL – Jack Murphy, App State

OL – Ethan Driskell, Marshall

OL – Will McDonald, Coastal Carolina

OL – Brey Walker, Texas State

TE – Neal Johnson, Louisiana

WR – Robert Lewis, Georgia State

WR – Jabre Barber, Troy

WR – Chris Lewis, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Thurman Geathers, Arkansas State

DL – Isaac Walker, Georgia Southern

DL – Elijah Alston, Marshall

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama

LB – Eli Neal, Marshall

LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

LB – Aiden Fisher, James Madison

LB – Wayne Matthews, Old Dominion

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama

DB – Clayton Isbell, Coastal Carolina

DB – Gavin Pringle, Georgia State

DB – Irshaad Davis, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Camden Wise, James Madison

P – John McConnell, Marshall

RS – Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State

AP – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

Arkansas State

OL – Jalen Cunningham

WR – Courtney Jackson

LB – Charles Willekes

DB – Samy Johnson

