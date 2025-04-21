Jalen Hampton Signs with A-State Men’s Basketball

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Pannone announced Monday the addition of transfer Jalen Hampton to the 2025-26 roster.

Hampton joins the Red Wolves after spending last season at Missouri State, where the St. Louis native averaged 7.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 28 appearances with 19 starts. He shot 58.1 percent fromthe field, bettering that mark in Missouri Valley Conference play to 64.8 percent.

“Jalen Hampton is an elite defender, offensive rebounder, cutter and transition player,” Pannone said. “He does all the things that are totally undervalued but bring so much value to our program. He does the dirty work that people don't really like to do, and he's one of the best in the country at doing it, and we appreciate everything he brings. We're going to continue to help build him through our skill development to add some stuff to his game, but anyone that's had a chance to see him play and describe him is just ‘winner.’ That's the way that people who watch him play describe him.”

Prior to his season in Springfield, Hampton enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign at South Plains College in Texas under the leadership of A-State assistant Hayden Sowers. Hampton averaged 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field to help the 32-3 Texans to a Region V championship and run to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I national tournament.

Hampton spent his freshman season at Northwestern State, helping the Demons to a 22-11 season. He started in 25 of his 33 appearances, averaging 10.2 points and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. The Louisiana Sports Writers Freshman of the Year racked up six double-doubles, ranking third in the Southland Conference, and shot 65.1 percent from the floor. His 3.36 offensive rebounds per game was third in the Southland and 20th nationally, while his 7.4 boards per game was second nationally among all freshmen. He also earned Southland Conference All-Tournament Team honors.