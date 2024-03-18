Arkansas State women's basketball leading score and First Team All-Sun Belt player Izzy Higginbottom has entered the transfer portal.

In two season's with the Red Wolves Higginbottom scored 1,042 points, to include shooting 43% from the field and hitting 277 free throws.

She had seven games with 30 or more points in the 2023-24 season, and averaged 22.2 points per contest during her time at Arkansas State.

Cheyenne Forney, Kiayra Ellis, Bre Sutton and Linay Bodden are also reportedly in the portal.

Higginbottom will have one year of eligibility remaining in his NCAA career.