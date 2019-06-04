News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 18:07:23 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state prospect Haze Denton turns heads at Arkansas State camp

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State held their first prospect camp of the summer on Sunday, and there were a few young men who stood out at the camp. One young man is Conway, Arkansas offensive lineman Haze Denton. Den...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}