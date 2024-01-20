It was a defensive slugfest, but Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-7, 4-3 SBC) used a late run to power past Texas State (10-9, 1-6 SBC) 57-53 on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

Izzy Higginbottom led the team in scoring with 20 points while also being active on the boards with seven rebounds. She finished 8-for-8 from the free throw line and 6-for-6 during the final two minutes of the game.

As a team, the Red Wolves shot 19-for-57 (33 percent) from the field and 3-for-18 (17 percent) from beyond the arc. It was the fourth-lowest field goal percentage and second-lowest 3-point percentage in a game this season.

However, the Scarlet and Black held the Bobcats to 19-of-56 shooting (34 percent) from the field and claimed a 44-28 advantage in rebounds. The Red Wolves surrendered 11 turnovers while forcing nine from their opponent.

Texas State took the lead early, but A-State would move ahead at the 2:12 mark following a 3-pointer from Mailyn Wilkerson. Lauryn Pendleton and Anna Griffin each scored four points in the quarter while Wilkerson drained one more 3-pointer to give the Red Wolves a 14-11 lead.

The second quarter saw both teams exchange shots early, with the Scarlet and Black holding a 23-22 lead after six minutes of play. The Bobcats broke away from there, using an 8-0 run to claim a 30-23 lead going into halftime.

A-State shot 9-for-30 (30 percent) from the field and 3-for-13 (23 percent) from deep during the half. Texas State shot 11-for-29 (38 percent) from the field, but they were 7-of-14 (50 percent) during the second quarter.

The Red Wolves quickly erased the deficit after making their first four shots and going on a 12-0 run. The Scarlet and Black held the Bobcats to 3-of-13 (23 percent) shooting from the field and won the rebounding battle 11-5 as they took a 39-37 lead into the final period.

A-State shot below 25 percent from the field in the fourth and failed to make a 3-pointer, but they would make 12 of the 14 free throw opportunities they earned during the quarter. The Red Wolves were down 47-41 with 6:16 to go, but a crucial 12-0 run that spanned nearly six minutes allowed A-State to gain full control of the contest.

Ja’Niah Henson cut the lead to 53-50 after draining a late 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but Higginbottom and Wynter Rogers would make the next four free throws to clinch a hard-fought victory.

With 0:41 left in the game, Higginbottom reached 1,000 career points after draining both free throws to make the score 52-47. While she has reached 1,000 career points, she is 160 points away from scoring 1,000 points as a Red Wolf.

The Red Wolves have won back-to-back road games for the first time since defeating Coastal Carolina and Troy in February 2023.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against ULM on Thursday, January 25 in Monroe, Louisiana. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+, and the Radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network along with the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside the Red Wolf Insider Message Board