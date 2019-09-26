“We got bad news,” said Anderson. “The ligament was completely torn and he had to have surgery today. He will be out for the season. We were hoping for the best and knew there was that potential that it could be torn after having it hit three weeks in a row. He went to Memphis (Wednesday) and they had a slot open for him in case it was torn, and it was. He had surgery and will miss the rest of the season.”

Arkansas State starting quarterback Logan Bonner is out for the season following season-ending surgery Wednesday. Bonner completed 91 passes for 1052 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception in four games. He led Arkansas State to a 2-2 record as the Red Wolves prepare to enter Sun Belt Conference play this Saturday against Troy.

Anderson said the surgery went “perfect”, and that Bonner will be able to return in the spring.

“We’re just heartbroken for him with how hard he has worked and how well he has played up to this point,” Anderson continued. “He will get the year back. He will have two years left to play. It is a surgery we expect him to come back without any issues based off of what the doctors said today before they did surgery. This is what he needs to do to make sure he doesn’t have problems in the future and to throw in the future like he has been throwing. Everything went cleanly, everything went perfect. We expect there will be a full recovery in eight weeks or so, and he will be throwing this spring, and we will be fortunate to have him back.”

Bonner released a statement following his surgery Wednesday evening.

“It pains me to even say this, but my 2019 season has come to an end,” said Bonner. “Surgery was needed to fix my thumb. I tried to play through this injury as far as long as I could for these last four games. As much as I want to go out there to battle with my brothers I physically can’t go anymore. It’s been a long three years of waiting to lead this team, but now I have to take a different role as a leader, and that is to do anything and everything I can to help the quarterback’s and the offense to be as successful as we are capable of being. I love these guys and this staff more than they will ever know. I WILL be back better than ever. I love this team, school, and fans and all of the support I have gotten. Thank you for giving a Texas kid a chance to lead this team this year. See ya’ll in 2020.”

Layne Hatcher, who transferred to Arkansas State in the spring from Alabama, will be the starter for Arkansas State. Hatcher played two series against Georgia, completing three passes for 60 yards and an interception.

Hatcher, who was named 2017 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and ArkansasVarsity.com Mr. Football, was granted immediate eligibility to play this year after his transfer.

Anderson said he is confident in Hatcher’s abilities to lead the team.

“I think he just steps in and he doesn’t look like a guy who is afraid of the moment,” Anderson said. “He has prepared, and he gained the teams respect with the way he came in and worked over the summer. Nobody, not even Bonner, outworked him. He has been in the building every minute it has been open, and sometimes when it is not. I think he has got his own key. He watches a ton of film and throws extra balls. So, they believe he is a guy who has put in the time, and he looks like a guy who is ready for the challenge. He just has to go out and play in a live setting and do that.”

Anderson stated that he doesn’t believe that the offense will have to be simplified to Hatcher.

“He has been through the install process and he has spent a tremendous time learning it,” Anderson said. “He has thrown the ball more than anybody in the building, maybe including Bonner. If you look at the times he has put the ball in the air his football IQ is good, so we are going to go out with a good game plan.”

“We planned ahead knowing there was a chance he might be the guy. We didn’t feel like we had to change the game plan weather it was him or Logan Bonner, or even Carson Coats. We feel like they can all go in and carry the game plan like it is. We’ve prepare to use our weapons as best we could.”

Arkansas State will open up Sun Belt Conference play this Saturday at Troy. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CST, and will be aired on ESPN+.

**NOTE** Quotes courtesy of a video interview from JC Cox of RedWolfRollCall.com