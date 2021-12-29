Georgia State Cancels Men’s Basketball Game at A-State

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Georgia State men’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game versus the Panthers that was scheduled for Thursday at First National Bank Arena has been canceled per Sun Belt Conference policy.

“We were obviously excited to play our Sun Belt opener tomorrow, but the health, safety and welfare of all student-athletes is always our top priority,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “We extend our well-wishes to Georgia State and look forward to returning to the court Saturday against Georgia Southern.”

Games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Arkansas State is scheduled to host Georgia Southern Saturday at 4 p.m.