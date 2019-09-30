Five takeaways from Arkansas State's win over Troy
I took a look around the country, and I truly don’t see a roster more ravaged by injuries than the Red Wolves. The only one in the same zip code has to be Alabama, who we can actually thank for giv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news