{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 19:21:33 -0500') }} football Edit

FIRST LOOK: New Arkansas State Football Facilities

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

The Arkansas State football team was able to see the new facilities in the North End Zone facility today. Included are tweets from head coach Blake Anderson, wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, running backs coach Desmond Lindsey, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, and the official Arkansas State Football twitter account.

