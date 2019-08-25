FIRST LOOK: New Arkansas State Football Facilities
The Arkansas State football team was able to see the new facilities in the North End Zone facility today. Included are tweets from head coach Blake Anderson, wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, running backs coach Desmond Lindsey, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, and the official Arkansas State Football twitter account.
Missing my guys tonight, but so excited hearing all the laughs and excitement as they see the New Complex for the first time... back with you soon fellas ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/kjSlePmxrC— Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 25, 2019
New facility unveiled! It’s game week 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VzA2OAqbrZ— Kyle Cefalo (@kcef35) August 26, 2019
Chop it up!! #stAte #NOW pic.twitter.com/vKchthNZbp— Desmond Lindsey (@CoachDLindsey) August 25, 2019
Not bad for a player's lounge!!! #HowlYes pic.twitter.com/lk0IJn5XMs— Desmond Lindsey (@CoachDLindsey) August 25, 2019
It seems like this new facility here at stAte will never end! Super BLESSED to be working for @CHbanderson @TerryMohajirAD @kdamp #ItStartsAtTheTop #NOW pic.twitter.com/rA4DyNYjhP— Desmond Lindsey (@CoachDLindsey) August 25, 2019
The @AStateFB players were so excited (and grateful) for the new facilities - including their new locker room. It is simply outstanding. #Imagine— Kelly Damphousse (@kdamp) August 26, 2019
❤️🐺🆙 pic.twitter.com/RfPzmkFV11
Our NEW 🏠 #WolvesUp— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) August 26, 2019
A Thread... pic.twitter.com/rQYFxKt0s0
August 26, 2019
August 26, 2019
Thank You to everyone who made this possible. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/9xGA98Gsbu— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) August 26, 2019
🔥🏠🔥🏠🔥🏠🔥— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) August 26, 2019
ALL OF THE FEELS‼️#WolvesUp
pic.twitter.com/jnCJx1hhZu
