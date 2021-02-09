Arkansas State senior guard Marquis Eaton has been named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Helping the Red Wolves to a weekend two-game sweep of Louisiana, Eaton posted a career-high 32 points on Friday and added a points-assists double-double Saturday. In the two wins, Eaton shot 52.4 percent from the field, 5-of-8 (.625) from 3-point range, and 20-of-21 (.952) at the free throw line. He dished out 19 assists and logged four steals while dragging a combined 18 fouls.

In Friday’s win, Eaton was an impressive 8-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-3 beyond the arc, while knocking down 13-of-14 at the charity stripe. Saturday, Eaton had 15 points and 10 assists while knocking down 7-of-7 at the free throw line.Eaton has a league-leading 62 assists in league play, three more than his total in conference play last season.

For the season, Eaton ranks third with 83 assists, seven fewer than he had in 32 games played a year ago. He enters Wednesday’s game with 1,203 career points, 15 shy of Antonio Harvey for 15th on the career scoring list at A-State. With the 19 assists last week, Eaton climbed to seventh with 333 career assists.

Winners of three of its last four games, A-State (8-9, 5-5 Sun Belt) hosts Little Rock (10-9, 6-6 Sun Belt) Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena.