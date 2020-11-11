With the 2020-21 season two weeks away, the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason All-Conference teams Wednesday, which included Arkansas State men’s basketball guards Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields.

Eaton was voted Preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference while Fields was selected Preseason Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference by the league’s coaches.

This marks the first time A-State has had two preseason All-Conference picks since the 2013-14 season (Brandon Reed and Ed Townsel).

A third team all-conference pick last season, Eaton was among 14 players nationally to average at least 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals while committing fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game. Eaton averaged 16.0 points per game in conference play to rank fifth in the league. He had seven league outings with 20 or more points, including a career high 28 points at Louisiana. Eaton enters his senior season 20 points shy of becoming the 29th player in program history to score 1,000 points. Eaton has averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over his 96 games played for A-State.

Fields is coming off an impressive freshman campaign as he became the third freshman in program history to log 100 or more assists and the seventh freshman to average double figures. Fields was one of five Division I freshmen to finish the season averaging at least 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game. The second-leading scorer on the team, Fields averaged 11.1 points while shooting 38.9 percent from the field. He dished out 110 assists against 59 turnovers while playing 32.5 minutes per game.

A-State is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Jackson State at the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 against Crowley’s Ridge College at First National Bank Arena.

