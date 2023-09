Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada has been named a "Star of the Week" by the Palm Beach County Sports Committion Lou Groza Award.

Zvada kicked three crucial field goals in a 44-37 win over Southern Miss for Arkansas State’s first win a conference opener since 2019.

The sophomore from Chandler, Ariz. gave the Red Wolves their final lead with a 21-yard kick, joining first-half makes from 36 and 53 yards out.

The 53 yarder joins his make from 56 last season to make him just the fourth kicker in program history with multiple field goals from long distance.

He converted all five extra point tries for a 14-point game that sets a new high in his young career.

