Arkansas State men’s basketball senior guard Caleb Fields added another postseason honor to his collection on Tuesday, being named Second Team All-District 23, as voted on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) member coaches.

The First Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick and two-time SBC Player of the Week honoree led all players in the conference with 183 assists – an average of 5.7 per game – while totaling six double-figure assist performances. He averaged 12.1 points per game and is one of five players in the country to have multiple 20-point/10-assist outings.

Fields earned Sun Belt All-Tournament laurels after averaging 12.3 points and 4.7 assists in A-State’s run to the conference tournament championship game.

The Lewisburg, Tenn., native is A-State’s first All-District selection since Norchad Omier in 2021-22.