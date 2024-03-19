Advertisement
Caleb Fields Named NABC Second Team All-District

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

Arkansas State men’s basketball senior guard Caleb Fields added another postseason honor to his collection on Tuesday, being named Second Team All-District 23, as voted on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) member coaches.

The First Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick and two-time SBC Player of the Week honoree led all players in the conference with 183 assists – an average of 5.7 per game – while totaling six double-figure assist performances. He averaged 12.1 points per game and is one of five players in the country to have multiple 20-point/10-assist outings.

Fields earned Sun Belt All-Tournament laurels after averaging 12.3 points and 4.7 assists in A-State’s run to the conference tournament championship game.

The Lewisburg, Tenn., native is A-State’s first All-District selection since Norchad Omier in 2021-22.

NABC All-District 23

First Team

Austin Crowley - Southern Miss

Terrence Edwards Jr. - James Madison

Christyon Eugene – Troy

Kobe Julien – Louisiana

Tre'Von Spillers - Appalachian State


Second Team

Obinna Anochili-Killen – Marshall

T.J. Bickerstaff - James Madison

Caleb Fields - Arkansas State

Donovan Gregory - Appalachian State

Ginika Ojiako - Coastal Carolina


Coach of the Year: Dustin Kerns - Appalachian State

